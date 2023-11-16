Mobile TV Group debuts 53-RP, tailored for remote broadcast production

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Mobile TV Group recently unveiled its latest mobile unit, the 53-RP, specifically designed for remote production needs. This new addition, the 53rd mobile unit in MTVG’s fleet, is the company’s first foray into a mobile unit solely dedicated to remote production.

Housed in a 53-foot straight trailer, the 53-RP can accommodate up to 10 personnel on-site. It stands out as one of the initial large-scale, capture-only systems that connects directly to the cloud, central, or decentralized production hubs. This connection is facilitated through its eight 1080P High Dynamic Range (HDR) cameras, which include four super slow-motion cameras.

In terms of equipment, the 53-RP is fitted with four 107x lenses, a Calrec Artemis Audio Mixer, an Evertz NEXX router, and a RTS ADAM-M Matrix System.

“This mobile unit represents another innovative remote production workflow being implemented for some of the biggest sporting events,” said Nick Garvin, COO at MTVG. “This ‘camera-only’ mobile unit is equipped with best-in-class technology, allowing for world-class image and audio quality to be produced at a remote location and distributed to fans all across the world.”

The 53-RP has already been deployed this fall, covering college football for FOX Sports.

“53-RP has been a critical component of our season thus far,” said Mike Davies, executive vice president at FOX Sports. “MTVG’s expertise in remote production has shone through 53-RP and has given us the ability to give our viewers indistinguishable quality from traditionally produced shows. As partners of MTVG, we truly appreciate their expertise, technology and service for this college football season and beyond.”

