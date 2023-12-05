CNN plans two GOP candidate town halls

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Five weeks before the Iowa Republican Caucuses, CNN will host two nights of town halls featuring Republican presidential candidates heading into the 2024 election year.

CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis at 9 p.m. eastern on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

The following evening, CNN Anchor Abby Phillip will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Vivek Ramaswamy at 9 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, also from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidates will take questions from CNN moderators and a live audience of Iowa voters who say they intend to vote in the Iowa Republican Caucuses.

The town halls will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The town halls will also be available On Demand the day after they air to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.