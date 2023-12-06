One of Tucker Carlson’s former top aides facing sexual harassment suit

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A longtime executive producer for Tucker Carlson is being sued for alleged sexual misconduct while working for the conservative commentary channel.

Justin Wells was working on “On the Record with Greta Van Susteren” in 2008 when the alleged assault took place, according to filings, first reported by NBC News.

Wells is accused of luring another staffer, Andrew Delancey, to his home and pushing him on the bed and groping him. Filings also say that Wells followed Delancy out of the apartment, continued to try to grab him, and forcibly kiss him in the stairwell of the building.

Delancey was assigned to Fox’s affiliate service, Edge, at the time and would have been considered in a lower position than Wells. Wells had allegedly told Delancey he would “show him the ropes.”

“Defendant Wells quickly began unbuttoning and trying to rip off Mr. Delancey’s jeans as the sexual assault progressed,” reads the court filing. “Mr. Delancey was in complete shock. He yelled out, ‘no!’ and mustered up the strength to physically slow down Defendant Wells’s physical attack.”

Delancey also alleges that Wells sent him numerous gifts and wag with the Fox logo.

Wells, through his attorney Harmeet Dhillon, denied the accusations, noting that the incident happened about 15 years ago and the statue of limitations was set to run out.

Wells would move on to become what many insiders called Carlson’s “right hand man” and works on his Fox show before the network fired Carlson and canceled the show. Wells followed Carlson to work on his independent video clips he posts on X, formerly know as Twitter.

Fox is among many high-profile media outlets that have had talent and staffers taken down by sexual assault allegations.

Fox fired former star Bill O’Reilly in 2017 over allegations. The late chairman and CEO of the network, Roger Ailes, was axed in 2016 under a cloud of accusations.

NBC was forced to fire former “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer in 2017. Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews quit in 2020 after accusations of inappropriate comments came to light. CBS and PBS had to release Charlie Rose over harassment accusations.

“Good Morning America” producer Michael Corn was accused of assault in 2015, but a lawsuit over that case was dismissed. Corn now works for NewsNation.