CNN announces Iowa, N.H. debates

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has announced it will host two Republican presidential primary debates in the key states of Iowa and New Hampshire in early 2024.

The first debate is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024, at Drake University in Des Moines. The second will air Jan. 21, 2024 from St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Both events will air live across CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max.

To qualify for participation in CNN’s Iowa debate, candidates must receive at least 10% in three separate national or Iowa polls (or a total of three of either scope) of Republican caucusgoers or primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting. One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers.

To qualify for participation in CNN’s Hampshire debate, similar rules apply, but with New Hampshire voters taking the place of Iowans.

The qualifying window for the Iowa debate will sunset Jan. 2, 2023, and the New Hampshire debate qualifying period ends on Jan. 16, 2024. Candidates who finish in one of the top three positions in the Iowa caucuses will receive an invitation to participate in the New Hampshire debate.

CNN’s Republican Presidential Debates will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The debates will also be available on demand beginning the following day to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

Advertisement