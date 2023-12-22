CNN plans back-to-back town halls with DeSantis, Haley

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Eleven days before Iowa caucusgoers become the first voters to officially weigh in on the Republican primary race, CNN will host back-to-back town halls featuring Republican presidential candidates to kick off the 2024 election year, the network announced.

CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis at 9 p.m. eastern on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. CNN Anchor Erin Burnett will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former Ambassador Nikki Haley at 10 p.m. eastern on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, also from Grand View University.

CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage. Both 2024 Republican presidential candidates will take questions from CNN moderators and a live audience of Iowa voters who say they intend to participate in the Iowa Republican Caucuses.

CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Ron DeSantis moderated by Kaitlan Collins and CNN’s Republican Presidential Town Hall with Nikki Haley moderated by Erin Burnett will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The town halls will also be available On Demand beginning Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.