Clear-Com set to unveil new intercom solutions at ISE 2024

Clear-Com is set to make waves at ISE 2024 as it returns to the prestigious event, scheduled to take place in Barcelona from January 30 to February 2, 2024. Visitors to Clear-Com’s stand, located in Hall 5, will have the opportunity to witness the unveiling of a new, cutting-edge intercom product as well as the latest updates to the company’s broad range of solutions for a myriad of applications across multiple industries including live events, installations, performance spaces, corporate AV, museums, theme parks and motorsports.

Clear-Com boasts the broadest range of intercom solutions, and attendees will experience a variety of products at the company’s stand, including the award-winning Arcadia® Central Station, the latest updates to the Eclipse® HX Digital Matrix, the addition of Bluetooth support to the FreeSpeak II® 1.9 beltpack and the EQUIP® wireless intercom system. Adding to the showcase will be the debut of HCI Live™, a control API for Eclipse. Clear-Com is saving its biggest new product announcement for just before the show, so stay tuned for that news.

HCI Live for Eclipse enables simple and effective integration option between Eclipse systems to and third-party paging systems and AV controllers in theater and live performance installations. Iceland’s Harpa’s performing arts center was the first installation to use HCI Live, providing an interface between Clear-Com and Q-Sys, as well as Dante connectivity, to run paging messages and announcements straight from the intercom panels.

At ISE, Arcadia takes the spotlight as a popular choice for the largest and most complex live events. The stand will showcase the newest features in Arcadia, including I.V. Direct™ and increased capacity for FreeSpeak® beltpacks, transceivers, and HelixNet® endpoints, making Arcadia the most powerful 1RU intercom device on the market.

The latest update to the industry standard FreeSpeak II wireless system is Bluetooth support on 1.9 GHz beltpacks, a solution that opens up a world of possibilities for wireless communication and offers a cableless, hands-free experience to users, as well as a new mode of operation for training which will be a major enhancement for some.

For applications requiring a broad range of point-to-point workflow options, Eclipse HX matrix is a standout choice at the Clear-Com stand. Released in October of this year EHX 13.1 is the latest version of configuration software for Eclipse. EHX 13.1 delivers an industry-first innovation with role management advancements for a streamlined configuration process and improved user experience, making it easier for users to stay connected.

Director of Sales for the EMEA Region Richard Palmer states: “ISE 2024 marks an exciting chapter for Clear-Com, where innovation takes center stage. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge communication solutions remains unwavering. The unveiling of HCI Live and the anticipation of a new product announcement proves our dedication to shaping the future of intercom technology. Join us at ISE, where we invite you to experience firsthand the future of communication excellence.”