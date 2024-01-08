NBCUniversal unveils One Platform Total Audience for enhanced cross-platform advertising

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Ahead of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), NBCUniversal has introduced One Platform Total Audience, a new facet of its One Platform initiative, aimed at streamlining cross-platform, audience-based advertising. This launch marks a significant step in integrating linear and streaming media buys.

One Platform Total Audience utilizes AI-driven technology to create a cohesive media plan that spans linear and streaming platforms. It employs machine learning and predictive analytics to target specific audience segments, intending to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of advertising campaigns. The technology also combines NBCUniversal’s extensive content portfolio with both their first-party data and advertisers’ data sets.

In 2024, NBCUniversal has reached a crucial point in its journey toward advanced advertising capabilities. The company has made substantial investments in automation and data interoperability. NBCUniversal notes these advancements include:

New Automation: The platform leverages machine learning for budget allocation across linear and streaming, optimizing media mix for targeted audience segments. It also introduces programmatic guaranteed for media buys and automated order and workflow management for strategic audiences.

Enhanced Data Interoperability: This feature allows for more efficient data onboarding by advertisers and agencies, emphasizing privacy and offering better match rates and reach for target audiences.

One Platform Total Audience has already seen significant adoption in its initial phase, selling out across major categories like tech, auto, and retail for Q1 2024.

This broad industry acceptance has prompted NBCUniversal to expand access in Q2 2024. Early metrics from tests show promising results, including increased reach, efficiency, and a 25% higher brand engagement rate compared to traditional age and gender demographics.

The launch of One Platform Total Audience represents NBCUniversal’s effort to align with evolving consumer viewing habits and the shift towards more strategic, audience-based advertising approaches. This development is indicative of the broader industry trend of integrating linear and digital platforms to create more effective advertising strategies. NBCUniversal’s investment in this technology reflects a commitment to adapting to and leading changes in the media advertising landscape.