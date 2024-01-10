Waymark, Scripps bring AI ad tech to 61 stations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Waymark has entered into a local advertising agreement with The E.W. Scripps Company to bring is AI ad tech to the group’s 61 owned and operated broadcast stations.

This expansion follows a pilot program conducted in 2023, in which Scripps’ stations effectively utilized Waymark’s technology to enhance local advertising sales. This adoption by Scripps marks the latest in a series of collaborations for Waymark, following partnerships with industry leaders such as Fox TV Stations, Nine (Australia), Spectrum Reach, Gray Television, Beasley Media Group, and Morgan Murphy Media.

Additionally, Waymark’s technology is featured in the creative directories of prominent streaming platforms like Hulu and Roku, aiding ad managers in producing high-quality video advertisements.

The collaboration between Scripps and Waymark empowers Scripps to offer its local advertising clients access to quick, cost-effective video creative solutions. This initiative addresses traditional challenges in video advertising by streamlining and automating the ad creation process. Waymark’s AI-driven video platform is particularly beneficial for small businesses, providing them the capability to craft ads which were previously unattainable due to budget, time, or expertise constraints.

It is important to note that this agreement does not involve the newsrooms of any Scripps property.

Brian Norris, EVP and CRO at The E.W. Scripps Company, emphasized their commitment to aligning with audience and client interests. He underscored the significance of leveraging rapid technological advancements to offer real-time services to clients, aiming for agility and efficiency in reaching audiences beyond the scope of social media.