Consumer preferences shift towards quality and interactive experiences, survey suggests

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, a recent study commissioned by Amdocs has provided insights into consumer expectations and preferences heading into 2024.

The study, titled “The New Streamer 2024,” was conducted by Dynata and surveyed U.S. consumers to gauge their sentiments on streaming offerings and identify opportunities for providers to build stronger brand loyalty.

The findings reveal a significant shift in consumer behavior and expectations in the streaming domain. Amidst the rising costs of streaming subscriptions, there is a clear expectation for enhanced content and experiences. Most notably, there is a pivot from a passive to a more active streaming experience, highlighting the growing indispensability of robust and reliable networks.

Key findings from the survey indicate that 90% of consumers seek greater control over their streaming experience. This includes a preference for customized packages, allowing them to pay only for content that interests them, rather than having access to an entire library that they may not fully explore. Furthermore, 82% of Americans desired a single portal or app to access all their streaming subscriptions, simplifying the search for content across various platforms.

The survey also delved into the realm of advertisements within streaming services. Opinions on ads appear divided, with 38% of consumers opposed to seeing more ads, while 45% are open to the idea. Notably, younger generations, including Gen Z and Millennials, are more receptive to advertisements.

Original programming emerges as a top priority for consumers, with 72% citing it as the most crucial consideration. This is followed by a desire for new content every few weeks, access to older titles, and the ability to watch content anywhere. Surprisingly, the price of streaming services seems to have a lesser impact on consumer loyalty compared to previous years.

Another significant trend highlighted in the survey is the evolution of streaming beyond traditional video content. Cloud gaming is increasingly seen as a dominant future trend, with two-fifths of general consumers and 54% of gamers believing it will become a prevalent way to play games. Additionally, 52% of consumers are open to trying new cloud gaming services, indicating a potential market opportunity for brands like Netflix to explore.

However, more in-depth experiences like cloud gaming demand more capable networks.

Nearly half of the respondents (49%) have experienced connectivity issues while streaming movies and TV shows, and 10% reported lag when using cloud gaming platforms.

This survey paints a clear picture of the evolving streaming landscape as we head into 2024.

Consumers are not only expecting more from their streaming services in terms of content and experience but are also showing a willingness to embrace new forms of entertainment like cloud gaming. As the industry continues to evolve, these insights could be crucial for streaming service providers aiming to meet and exceed the growing and changing consumer demands.