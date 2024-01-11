Ikan introduces lighting instruments with Power over Ethernet capabilities

Ikan has launched new lighting products that integrate Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology, offering a more streamlined and efficient approach to lighting setup.

The LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE can be powered using a single Ethernet cable (specifically, Cat6 RJ45 24AWG or better). This patent-pending innovation from Ikan simplifies the installation process by removing the need for additional wiring or power outlets. This approach not only saves time but also reduces installation costs and the need for electrical work or permits for new ceiling outlets, the company notes.

The lighting quality of both the LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE is characterized by 97 CRI LED chips and a soft panel. These components work together to produce a gentle, diffuse light. The lights also feature a 110-degree beam angle, providing broad and even coverage. This lighting characteristic is beneficial for producing consistent, shadow-free illumination.

Both models offer a color temperature range from 3200K to 5600K, accommodating different lighting conditions. This feature makes these lights versatile for use in a variety of settings, including professional studios, conference rooms, classrooms, and on-location shoots. The LBX8-POE, in particular, is designed for areas with low-ceiling clearance, adding to its adaptability.

The LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE support IEEE 802.3bt Type 4 PoE++, ensuring efficient power delivery over the network. They are also compatible with ArtNet and sACN DMX protocols, allowing for integration into various DMX control systems. The LBX10-POE additionally supports traditional DMX512 in and out (3 Pin).

The LBX8-POE features a low-profile design suitable for spaces with limited ceiling clearance and includes a baby 5/8″ and junior 1 1/8″ combo pin for mounting flexibility.

Both models come with a web GUI for adjusting ArtNet & sACN settings, including DMX addresses and universes, as well as accessing configured IP address settings. The combination of high CRI LED chips and a 1/2-stop soft diffusion panel in these lights aims to offer consistent color and brightness across various applications.