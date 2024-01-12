Ross Video, NDI announce agreement for advanced adoption of protocol

Ross Video and NDI have announced a strategic partnership for Ross to broadly license and adopt the most advanced NDI technology across its portfolio, extending and enhancing existing support for the NDI standard.

This collaboration will allow Ross to incorporate the most up-to-date AV networking features of NDI across its portfolio through NDI Advanced, ensuring enhanced video connectivity, flexibility, and workflow efficiency across the ecosystem.

NDI, a proprietary connectivity standard, supports a range of video codecs and enables seamless interoperability for devices and software across standard IP network infrastructures. NDI Advanced offers product developers all the benefits of NDI technology, like seamless device discoverability, bi-directional remote control, and embedded metadata streaming, but also unlocks an additional set of features for enhanced video connectivity, including:

from NDI High Bandwidth to NDI HX3, the most advanced format yet, which allows for visually lossless, low-latency video with minimal bitrates. Access to the NDI Certified program, enabling products to be certified by the NDI team for guaranteed interoperability, performance, and reliability

Ross Video will incorporate NDI Advanced features broadly across its portfolio, including the following product lines: