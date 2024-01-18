Sound Network Ltd rebrands as DPA Microphones UK

DPA Microphones, a leading manufacturer of high-quality miking solutions, announces that its UK Division, Sound Network Ltd, has rebranded as DPA Microphones UK.

While the name has evolved, the DPA Microphones UK team continues its commitment to offering the highest level of service, expertise and support to all users and DPA partners, as well as embodying the personality and company culture that’s made the brand successful in this territory. DPA Microphones UK’s mission is to continue to deliver exceptional audio solutions across the entire UK audio industry, as well as redirect more time and energy to open days, trade shows, educational training and product demos.

Following DPA Microphones’ acquisition of Sound Network in 2017, this rebrand reflects a keen desire to focus all attention, activities and energy on the core brand, as well as align the UK team’s identity with the global DPA organization. This move further strengthens DPA’s position within the UK audio world, as an industry-leading microphone solution in the West End, broadcast, live, film and corporate markets.

“With the official launch of DPA Microphones UK, we look forward to streamlined operations and presence throughout the region,” says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO, DPA Microphones. “This enhanced operational collaboration between the UK and our headquarters in Denmark better positions the brand to manage new and existing customer requests in this part of the world.”

The rebrand will also streamline internal processes and bring the UK operation more in line with other DPA territories in Europe. This includes shipping all orders directly from the production facility in Denmark, where all capsules are carefully hand-crafted on-site with the highest levels of accuracy, consistency and quality control. A more consistent delivery time for a wider range of products will be available for all those in the UK looking to get their hands on the latest DPA microphones.

DPA Microphones UK is also leaving Kentish Town to relocate to a brand-new, purpose-built office space in Dalston, London. This move provides an opportunity to reorganize and refresh the UK team. Lastly, DPA Microphones UK will terminate distribution of Quested Studio Monitors and Smart Research — wishing them all the best pushing forward within the UK as the brands continue to serve existing dealers directly.

“Rebranding as DPA Microphones UK is a natural progression, aligning us more closely with our colleagues within the global DPA team,” says Sam Simon-Norris, VP Sales and Marketing, DPA Microphones UK. “We are extremely excited to enter 2024 with a renewed focus and drive for taking DPA to the next level within the UK. The change is not without a pang of sadness as we say goodbye to the Sound Network brand. We thank founders Pete Wandless and Ralph Dunlop for starting such a fantastic company, and all the employees past and present who have brought DPA Microphones to the position it is currently within the UK market.”

Looking ahead, the team will continue to drive DPA Microphones’ success in the region, delivering the highest quality microphones solutions across the entire landscape of the audio industry.