Alfalite doubles its presence at ISE 2024 with new LED display solutions for multiple environments

Alfalite, the only European manufacturer of LED screens, will be present at ISE 2024 with two separate booths showcasing its VP XR solutions for the corporate, broadcast and cinema markets, as well as its ORIM technology panels for rental and fixed installation, and the new AlfaArt digital art LED solution which will make its debut at the show.

At its booth 5A300, the Spanish manufacturer will show a virtual production environment for cinema with a LedWall and a LedCeiling of the Alfalite VP XR solution integrated with Mo-Sys camera tracking systems and solutions from the firms Driving Plate and Assimilate that will allow visitors to get into a super sports car and be an actor for a day in a film shoot.

On the same stand, the company will showcase the reference LED panel for rental companies, Alfalite Litepix ORIM in its 1.5mm version, as well as the Alfalite Modularpixpro 1.5 ORIM panel for fixed installation. ORIM technology provides these tiles with excellent impact resistance and an outstanding horizontal and vertical viewing angle of 175 degrees, as well as anti-reflective, anti-static and dissipation-enhancing properties.

Visitors to the Alfalite stand will also be able to see for the first time AlfaArt, the new digital art proposal created by the brand together with artist César Yagüe, especially conceived for the luxury sector. It is a large format LED display solution with moving ambient artworks and dedicated state-of-the-art media players, which turns each screen into a digital work of art through NFT technology. All AlfaArt artworks come with a certificate of authenticity, guaranteeing their provenance and exclusivity.

AlfaArt will also be on display at Alfalite’s adjacent stand in Hall 5 (5A170). The brand’s VP XR solution adapted to Broadcast and Corporate environments and integrated with Brainstorm 3D technology will also be on display here.

Also present in this space will be the Alfalite Modularpix Pro 1.9 ORIM LED panels for fixed installation, as well as the new Alfalite UHD Finepix 1.2 COB and MIP panels for mission critical environments in control rooms, crisis cabinets, management rooms, broadcast environments and virtual sets with the need for finepitch or microleds.

In addition, Alfalite’s VP XR solution will be present in conjunction with Brainstorm 3D on the Canon booth (3B300), being used as a virtual backdrop to help the Japanese brand show how its entry-level and high-end cameras can be used in scalable virtual production scenarios.

Finally, in the Land Speed Project by Emirates Team New Zealand space in Hall 4, an Alfalite Litepix 2.6 ORIM 20×3 metre L-shaped display with a curved apex will be used to simulate a desert and create an immersive experience of the Horonuku yacht, which set a world land speed record for wind-powered land speed.