NFL Media goes on location for Super Bowl LVIII

NFL Media has announced a comprehensive schedule for Super Bowl LVIII, encompassing over 70 hours of live programming across its network and digital platforms. This coverage, which begins on Monday, Feb. 5, marks the 21st year of NFL Media’s on-location reporting at the Super Bowl.

The network’s lineup includes various shows and special segments leading up to the game.

Starting Monday, shows like “Good Morning Football,” “Super Bowl Live,” and “NFL Total Access” will broadcast live from Las Vegas and Los Angeles, providing early analysis, interviews, and reports. These shows will feature special guests, and experts will offer insight into the Super Bowl matchups.

A key highlight of the coverage will be the special 8.5-hour edition of “NFL GameDay Morning” on Super Bowl Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. ET. This extensive pregame show will feature a team of 20 on-air talents, offering in-depth analysis and coverage before the kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII. Following the game, “NFL GameDay Final” will broadcast live from Allegiant Stadium with postgame interviews and analysis.

Notable segments on “NFL GameDay Morning” include one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from both teams, discussions on the evolution of the franchise quarterback, and features on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. There will also be a segment on Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Usher and actress Issa Rae.

NFL Network’s programming throughout the week also includes live coverage of “Super Bowl Opening Night” and the “NFL Honors,” along with press conferences and the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime entertainment press conference.

NFL Digital Media expands the coverage across various platforms including NFL+, NFL Channel, NFL.com, the NFL App, and YouTube. It will feature live shows, podcasts, video features, and audio content throughout the week. These digital offerings aim to keep fans connected with comprehensive and engaging content.

On Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Digital Media provides additional programming, including “NFL GameDay View,” “NFL GameDay Preview,” and the “Super Bowl Game Center.” These shows will offer previews, analysis, and real-time statistics and reactions during the game.

NFL Media’s podcasts, including “Around the NFL,” “Move the Sticks,” and “Good Morning Football,” will have special editions airing throughout the week, providing fans with a variety of perspectives and insights into the Super Bowl.

The coverage extends to written content on NFL.com, where fans can find daily reports, analyses, and predictions from NFL Media’s team of writers and analysts.