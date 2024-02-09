‘SNL’ star Colin Jost to be featured at 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner will be headlined by “Saturday Night Live” “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, the organization announced Feb. 9, 2024.

The yearly dinner is set for April 27, 2024.

“His sharp insights perfectly meet this remarkable time of divided politics, and a presidential campaign careening toward a rematch,” said WHCA President Kelly O’Donnell, an NBC News senior White House correspondent. “His smart brand of comedy and keen observation will turn up the heat on the national news media and across the political spectrum.”

Jost has served as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and moved in front of the camera in 2014 to appear on the show’s “Weekend Update.”

It is not immediately clear if President Joe Biden will attend, though he did attend the 2023 and 2022 editions of the event. Donald Trump skipped the event during his time in office. The sitting president, as well as other high-ranking government official are often in attendance with a comedian often brought in to provide entertainment.

The dinner was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.