FanDuel Super Bowl LVIII set combines clean lines, texture

Gambling company FanDuel will use a set for its Super Bowl LVIII-related video content from Devlin Design Group.

The set features a large seamless video wall and three vertical panels on movable units for dynamic branded and topical graphics.

Far camera left is also a bar setup.

Texture and depth is incorporated into the design thanks to multiple surfaces, some of which are simulated, including a geometric pattern with a nod to the company’s shield logo icon.

According to Devlin, the set can change appearances for different shows, including colored lighting shifts and different furniture options.

Built by Filmwerks, the set sits on Radio Row in the press area of the Super Bowl LVII compound in Las Vegas.

