Broadcast news site TVNewsCheck ‘pauses’ publishing, will continue events

Industry news website TVNewsCheck has announced it’s putting a “pause” on its publication schedule.

The site has been around 18 years and NewscastStudio articles were frequently spotlighted on the site.

“It’s no secret that the media industry is facing the most challenging environment it has ever known, finding itself in need of adapting to fragmentation and the demands of a multiplatform media universe. Each day, we have endeavored to share with you the story of that transition, the incremental successes and the casualties among the organizations that comprise this industry,” the company wrote in a post on its website announcing the move.

The company says its hopes the pause is “only a temporary one” and we at NewscastStudio certainly concur given the site’s important contributions to coverage of this industry.

While the company will no longer update its website with industry news on a regular basis and its email newsletters are being suspended as well, it will still continue to operate its event division.

Its upcoming Programming Everywhere, Local TV Strategies and NewsTECHForum, along with webinars such as Optimizing Political Revenue in a Multimedia World, will move forward as planned.

It was not immediately clear if any jobs were lost due to the changes, though columnist Paul Greely, who wrote the “MarketShare” column did note that his column was discontinued as part of the overall changes to the publication.

In addition to offering free news coverage and email newsletters, TVNewsCheck also had a premium offered class TVN Plus, which cost $20 a month or $199 a year.

This gave subscribers “(f)ull access to premium content, including exclusive interviews, trend stories and analysis,” according to the site.

The site also generated revenue from advertising sales.

Meanwhile, NewscastStudio is one of the only websites to cover the broadcast television industry without requiring any login or subscription fee to access all of its content and reporting. Other sites, such as insider site FTVLive, use Patreon to paywall some of its original reporting.

NewscastStudio remains fully committed to covering the TV broadcast industry for free. The site is also accepting new advertising inquiries.