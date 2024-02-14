Rochester station creates 75th anniversary logo that wraps around its primary one

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WROC, Nexstar’s CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York, has started celebrating is 75th anniversary with a diamond logo that also includes one digit wrapping around another.

The logo features the station’s typical “8” and CBS eye (it’s known as “News 8”) at the center of a blue diamond shape.

The station turns 75 June 11, 2024, having signed on under the calls WHAM in 1949.

The number “7,” meanwhile, is added just above the “8,” though a good portion of the diagonal is covered by the number below.

The “5” in “75” starts fairly normally but then extens down and wraps around the top right curved part of the “8.”

It terminates in the notch between the two circular parts of the “8.”

Design-wise, this is probably one of the more unique anniversary logo designs. Despite it’s unusual approach to tucking in the “75” among another number it still manages to come across as fairly cohesive and not super forced.

That said, the main downside of the look is that the “7” could, perhaps, be mistaken as a “1” or an unknown figure and it would have been interesting to see if extending both the “7” and “5” up just a bit could have helped without throwing off the proportions of the design.

