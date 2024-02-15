Amagi ADS PLUS strikes deal with ShowHeroes, expanding its presence in the European Union

Amagi ADS PLUS, the premium CTV marketplace from the global SaaS technology leader for Connected TV and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) services, Amagi, today has announced a strategic partnership with ShowHeroes, a prominent player in the global digital advertising space.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Amagi ADS PLUS as it further solidifies its presence and expands its reach within the European market.

ShowHeroes, known for its innovative and engaging advertising solutions, has been a trailblazer in the EU, creating unique opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences.

The partnership with Amagi ADS PLUS will enhance ShowHeroes’ capabilities, offering advertisers advanced solutions and an extended reach across the European region, with an emphasis on Germany, Spain, France and the U.K..

Amagi has been at the forefront of technological advancements, pioneering the commitment to certification and higher standards in advertising Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF). This commitment ensures that advertisers leveraging Amagi ADS PLUS benefit from a brand-safe advertising environment, where user data is protected. The TCF aligns with industry standards, promoting a higher level of trust and accountability in the advertising ecosystem.

James Smith, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Amagi ADS PLUS, said, “We are excited about our collaboration with ShowHeroes, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence in CTV advertising. This partnership not only strengthens our position in the European market but showcases unique native ad formats and the impact of long-form creative.”

Sarah Lewis, ShowHeroes Global Director of CTV, said, “The partnership with Amagi ADS PLUS is a significant srtising solutions to our clients. By joining forces with Amagi ADS PLUS and embracing the TCF standards, we are upholding a new benchmark for quality and transparency in digital advertising. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate the advertising experience for brands and audiences alike.”

This strategic alliance between Amagi ADS PLUS and ShowHeroes not only signifies a major business milestone but also demonstrates a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the highest standards in the rapidly evolving world of digital advertising.

sAmagi ADS PLUS and the FAST Deals marketplace are built on the foundation of Amagi’s industry-leading FAST platform, which currently facilitates content creation, distribution, and ad insertion across more than 110 million hours of viewing and more than 1 billion ad impressions. ADS PLUS leverages Amagi’s extensive relationships with premium CTV content owners to establish an advertising marketplace that bridges the gap between content creators and leading advertisers.