Vizrt brings sports analysis product, Viz Libero, to the cloud

Vizrt has announces the successful completion of the Amazon Web Services Foundational Technical Review process for its flagship sports analysis product, Viz Libero.

“This milestone isn’t just a technical triumph but is a leap forward in addressing the needs of our sports analysis content creators globally. Our customers can trust that Viz Libero, fortified by AWS, is a game-changer. We’re ensuring the technology can be brought into the cloud, securely, and showcasing our commitment to innovation, and to providing solutions that meet the needs of those at the forefront of sports production in the cloud,” shares Ulrich Voigt, Global Head of Product Management, Vizrt.

Viz Libero is trusted by the biggest names in sports content creation, including UEFA and the NFL, to create engaging analysis for any sport. Its efficient interface and unique AI features simplify and radically accelerates the process of generating data-rich analysis clips, giving operators unbeatable speed when creating analysis both during the game and for post-match analysis. Additionally, users can heighten the fan experience with photorealistic virtual 3D camera flights, powered by Viz AI, that surpass the limits of stadium cameras. All of this can now be just as efficiently and, more importantly, securely, done in the cloud.

Content creators are embracing cloud, as it simplifies operations and workflows, cuts down infrastructure costs, and supports remote and hybrid work. Hosting Viz Libero in the cloud steps up the game with scalability, connectivity and redundancy beyond what traditional on-premise solutions provide.

“The FTR badge grants Viz Libero access to AWS’s expansive cloud ecosystem. For broadcasters and content creators, this recognition is more than just a badge. It is added assurance that the world’s leading sports analysis platform can now be securely accessed via the cloud and scaled according to user needs,” adds Voigt.

Viz Libero is the latest Vizrt solution to complete the AWS FTR process following Vizrt Live Production Solution, and Viz One (a centralized and scalable media assets management platform). Vizrt is also among the select few broadcast solution providers included into the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, further reinforcing that Vizrt’s solutions are futureproof and meet the stringent AWS standards and best practices for cloud production.