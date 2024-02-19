Kate Snow exiting ‘Nightly News’ to focus on ‘Daily’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“NBC Nightly News” Sunday anchor Kate Snow has announced she will no longer appear on the weekend edition of the network’s signature evening news show and instead focus more on her anchoring duties for “NBC News Daily.”

Snow announced Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, that Feb. 25, 2024’s edition of “Nightly” will be her last.

“Our audience on ‘NBC News Daily’ is growing fast, and I have decided after a lot of thought to focus my attention Monday through Friday, on that role. So next Sunday will be my last Sunday anchoring ‘Nightly News,’” Snow said in a statement “I will miss the team that you don’t see behind the cameras here but I’ll still continue to be part of the ‘Nightly News’ family, reporting and contributing.”

Snow and Zinhle Essamuah co-anchor from 2 to 4 p.m. after Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford anchor from noon to 2 p.m.

“Daily” airs for an hour on the NBC network with all hours also streaming free on NBC News Now.

Most NBC stations dip into the feed at noon or 1 p.m. local time, though some central time stations air the noon block live at 11 a.m.

NBC launched “Daily” in 2022 as part of a schedule change that saw longtime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” move to the Peacock streaming platform.

Snow has been anchoring the Sunday edition of “Nightly” since 2015. She came to NBC in 2010 after stints at ABC and CNN.

José Díaz-Balart anchors the Saturday edition, typically from Telemundo’s studios in Miami, using a virtual recreation of the newscast’s set in Studio 1A, which it shares with “Today.”

NBC did not immediately announce plans for Snow’s replacement on Sunday nights. Her departure opens up a slot that has traditionally been considered a way to try out anchors for possible larger roles at the network, including succeeding the incumbent “Nightly” anchor upon retirement.