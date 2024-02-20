Case Study: Mediaset España revamps news sets with Alfalite LED screens

The media group Mediaset España has revamped the news studios of its free-to-air TV channels Telecinco and Cuatro with Alfalite’s LED screens. The integrator Datos Media has been in charge of the sale and commissioning of the 844 LED panels supplied with Alfalite’s ORIM technology.

“We are very proud to have participated in this huge project,” says Luis Garrido, executive director of Alfalite, Europe’s only LED screen manufacturer. “We would like to express our gratitude to Mediaset España’s engineering team and Datos Media for trusting us. We deeply appreciate the collaboration and the opportunity to contribute to the joint success of this project.”

In the case of Telecinco (the most watched free-to-air TV channel in Spain), the channel has completely transformed its news set with 210 square metres of Alfalite LED screens, artificial intelligence and mobile camera solutions, making it one of the most advanced studios in Spain.

The centrepiece of the Telecinco News set is a huge 31 x 2.5 metre Alfalite Modularpix Pro 1.9 ORIM curved U-shaped wrap-around screen. This display has the capacity to process up to three 8K video signals or 12 4K video signals of up to 12 bits and more than 50 million pixels, compatible with the recreation of augmented reality environments, extended reality and virtual reality, and allows the projection in high definition of both images and graphics and infographics. A 32 x 1 metre Alfalite Modularpix Pro P3 U-shaped lintel has been integrated above this screen.

In addition, Datos Media has installed three 1.5 x 2.5 metre Alfalite Modularpix Pro 1.5 ORIM mechanised mobile totems. These vertical hanging screens incorporate a motorised lifting mechanism to raise and lower them from the ceiling to the floor according to the needs of the news. As they are in vertical format, the three displays also allow the distortion-free projection of images recorded with mobile phones, published on social networks, etc., which generate so much content nowadays.

In the case of Cuatro TV channel, the biggest novelty is the “L” shaped screen that starts on the floor and rises vertically towards the ceiling, in which the images can flow upwards like an endless loop and continue the movement through the side screens, a unique element in news sets in Spain. This 11 x 1.5 metre display with a walkable floor is made up of Alfalite Modularpix Pro 1.9 ORIM panels.

The Cuatro set also includes two 6 x 2.5 metre Alfalite Modularpix Pro 1.9 ORIM screens. In addition, the set of El desmarque, the Cuatro news sports programme, has also been renovated by Datos Media with a 9 x 2.5 metre Alfalite Modularpix Pro 1.9 ORIM screen.

ORIM technology gives these modules excellent impact resistance and an outstanding horizontal and vertical viewing angle of 175 degrees, as well as anti-reflection, anti-static and enhanced dissipation properties.

Other features that make Alfalite panels stand out from other LED displays on the market include low average power consumption (35 watts) and low levels of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC Certification), which allow the modules to coexist with other electronic systems without suffering interference, as is often the case on TV sets.