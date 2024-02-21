Netflix hires new head of unscripted programming

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Netflix has found a new head for its unscripted programming.

Jeff Gaspin, a former NBCUniversal exec, has been named the streamer’s vice president of unscripted programming, the company announced Feb. 21, 2024.

He’ll report to VP of nonfiction series Brandon Riegg and replaces Jenn Levy, who left Netflix in January 2024.

Gaspin already has ties to Netflix, having executive produces hit true crime series “The Tinder Swindler.” He’s also working on the return of “Rhythm + Flow,” a hip-hop music competition, which is returning to the streamer four years after its original premiere season.

He launched a Gaspin Media in 2012 before selling it to Primary Wave Entertainment in 2018. He served as president of Primary Wave until 2018 and signed a development deal with AGC Television after departing.

Gaspin Media produced “The First Lady” for Showtime.

During his time at NBC, he oversaw the debut of unscripted programming including “Deal or No Deal,” “The Apprentice,” “The Biggest Loser” and “Fear Factor.”

Gaspin’s mark on reality TV dates back to his time at Bravo, when he picked up “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “Project Runway,” which are still popular reality franchises.

