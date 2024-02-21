Former CNN analyst announces run for Congress

By Michael P. Hill

John Avlon, an analyst and fill-in anchor at CNN who departed the network in February 2024 has announced he’s running for Congress in New York’s first district. 

Avlon, who is running as a democrat, is running for a seat that serves Long Island and is facing a crowd of other candidates from his party all who are looking to unseat a first-term Republican, Rep. Nick LaLota.

Avlon’s run is already stirring controversy, with Republican-backed groups claiming he’s using a summer property to make himself eligible to run for the seat, as opposed to his true primary residence. 

Avlon’s messaging so far has been solidly anti-Donald Trump and anti-MAGA. 

Before facing LaLota, Avlon will have to face voters in New York’s primary April 2, 2024.

Prior to CNN, Avlon worked at The Daily Beast.

