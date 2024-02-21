Former CNN analyst announces run for Congress

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

John Avlon, an analyst and fill-in anchor at CNN who departed the network in February 2024 has announced he’s running for Congress in New York’s first district.

Avlon, who is running as a democrat, is running for a seat that serves Long Island and is facing a crowd of other candidates from his party all who are looking to unseat a first-term Republican, Rep. Nick LaLota.

Avlon’s run is already stirring controversy, with Republican-backed groups claiming he’s using a summer property to make himself eligible to run for the seat, as opposed to his true primary residence.

Avlon’s messaging so far has been solidly anti-Donald Trump and anti-MAGA.

Before facing LaLota, Avlon will have to face voters in New York’s primary April 2, 2024.

Prior to CNN, Avlon worked at The Daily Beast.