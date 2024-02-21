TelevisaUnivision plans ‘Casa Cultura’ theme for upfronts

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

TelevisaUnivision is creating a “Casa Cultura” experiential presentation for its 2024 upfront.

Scheduled for May 14, 2024, at HK Hall in New York City, the network will start with with a presentation from Donna Speciale, the network’s vice president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing.

It will also include a concert powered by its music platform Uforia, with artists to be announced later.

“The opportunities to reach U.S. Hispanics continue to grow, and we are steadfast in our commitment to leading the charge and the change to ensure marketers meet this moment and embrace the power of Latinos,” Speciale said in a statement.

Like most media companies, TelevisaUnivision appears to be seeing a shift in advertising spend away from broadcast and linear TV toward streaming and digital platforms.

It has invested in its ViX streaming platform, which offers an ad-supported and premium tier.

The company saw its ad revenue climb 6% overall, but it dipped 1% in the U.S. Mexico’s 18% increase, however, was able to help make up that loss.

Fourth quarter of 2023 was even weaker in the U.S. market, down 5%. Mexican ad revenue was up 10% for the quarter, which balanced everything out to an even 1% increase.

Advertisement

TelevisaUnivision owns and operates Univision in the U.S. and Televisa in Mexico. It was created in 2022 when Televisa bought Univision.

The company also owns Galavisión, UniMás, TUDN, Videocine and other properties.