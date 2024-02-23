‘CNN This Morning’ signs off for the last time

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The “CNN This Morning” crew signed off today for the last time Feb. 23, 2024.

The 6 to 9 a.m. show, which replaced “New Day,” is ending. Its name, however, is being transferred to a 5 to 7 a.m. block anchored by Kasie Hunt out of Washington.

The name “CNN This Morning” is being used instead of her current program name, “Early Start.”

Anchors Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly showcased the behind-the-scenes crew of the show before signing off. At least some of the “CNN This Morning” staffers are likely to lose their jobs because the network will no longer have an editorial staff for morning news in New York. The network’s main newsroom in Atlanta will handle that function for the new “CNN This Morning,” “NewsCentral,” “Newsroom” and “The Bulletin,” though “NewsCentral” will continue to use a New York studio.

Harlow and Mattingly’s future at CNN remains unclear, though in a previous announcement, the network said it was working with them to explore new roles.