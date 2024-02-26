WABC announces entertainment reporter hire

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WABC in New York has added Joelle Garguilo as its new entertainment reporter.

She is replacing ABC 7’s Sandy Kenyon, who is shifting to become a consultant for the owned-station group.

Prior to WABC, Garguillo was a reporter for WNBC’s “New York Live.” She also served as a correspondent for E! News and “Today with Hoda and Jenna.”

“Joelle Garguilo approaches every story with enthusiasm, heart and a true passion for all things entertainment and lifestyle,” said Marilu Galvez, president and general manager of WABC, said in statement. “Those attributes make her one of the most appealing interviewers in entertainment reporting and someone I know our viewers are going to love.”

Previously, she worked for NBC News’ mobile unit and served as a host and producer of the “Pop Start” segment of weekend “Today.”