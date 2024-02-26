LiveU delivers the power of IP video, live and unlimited, to every type of content creator at NAB Show Las Vegas

This year promises to be a monumental one for live news and sports with major events including the U.S. Presidential Election and the Summer Games in Paris. LiveU is an integral technology partner to the world’s leading content creators, helping customers develop dynamic, engaging live content using its EcoSystem of hardware, software, service and support. The entire LiveU EcoSystem will be on display at The 2024 NAB Show and key EcoSystem players in the industry will join the LiveU Stage in the company’s booth (South Hall Lower – #SL5105) to share their game plan for covering these events.

With LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT) sitting at the very heart of LiveU’s EcoSystem, enterprise-class interoperability is assured, providing customers with maximum flexibility and adaptability, all underpinned by market-leading reliability and quality. NAB Show sees the unveiling of additional enhancements across the spectrum of the LiveU EcoSystem, demonstrating that the pioneer of IP-video over bonded connections remains at the forefront of customer-centric innovation.

Visitors to the booth can enjoy hands-on experiences with LiveU’s advanced connectivity offers, including Private 5G, Low Earth Orbit Satellite and IP-based distribution.

With a range of deployment choices, across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, lease, innovative pay-as-you-go and short-term rental options, customers can easily control costs as they scale their production capability for optimal efficiency.

“2024 will be a record-breaking year for live IP-video, with a very strong roster of global sports events, dozens of elections, and other high-profile events all contributing to its growth,” notes Steve Wind-Mozley, LiveU CMO. “Everything we will showcase at the Show is designed to shorten workflows by reducing complexity and effort, and to add efficiency. Many of our customers have already benefited from reduced operating costs as they seize on the many advantages of using bonded IP instead of fiber or satellite for primary and back-up solutions and I’m delighted that some of them will join us on stage to share their stories.”

A demonstration maximizing election coverage will be featured on the booth along with our latest cloud remote production (REMI) and sports workflows. The LiveU booth will also host several insightful sessions from leading LiveU EcoSystem partners covering a range of contemporary use cases and workflows, including story-centric workflows, lightweight and cloud-remote production, content aggregation and AI augmented production.

The growth in popularity of the LiveU EcoSystem heralds the largest ever NAB presence for LiveU, our value-added resellers and technology partners with booths across the LVCC convention halls showcasing the value of the company’s IP-video software defined solutions. Visit us at booth SL5105 to discover the true meaning of Live and Unlimited.