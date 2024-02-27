Automated content and remote production set to increase in sports production, survey notes

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

New technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), virtual production and cloud-based workflows are reshaping the production and distribution of sports content.

This evolution is occurring amid a backdrop of shifting preferences among sports fans, who are increasingly gravitating towards personalized content feeds and streaming subscriptions.

A survey of sports industry executives from Altman Solon reveals a broad consensus on the impending impact of these technologies. Approximately 79% of respondents anticipate automated content creation will significantly influence their operations, while 74% foresee remote production technology as equally transformative.

“Sports media innovation cycles are accelerating,” said Altman Solon director Matt Del Percio. “The media value chain is being disrupted by tech-driven top-down technology and user-driven, bottom-up consumption trends, and sports executives are aware of the huge business potential. To reap the benefits of these innovations, rights holders and sports media groups need to invest in a well-defined innovation roadmap that targets areas with long-term growth potential. In addition, testing new products and identifying interdependencies between different innovation areas will be crucial for successfully navigating the evolving landscape.”

These technologies promise cost reductions, content production at scale and the creation of new revenue streams. For instance, the partnership between WSC Sports Technology and the NBA, which generates customized highlight reels, exemplifies the potential of automated content creation to offer unique products from singular sports events.

Content localization technologies, such as Virtual Board Replacement (VBR), are maturing, enabling the substitution of physical objects in the playfield with virtual advertisements. This advancement, coupled with the migration of media production and distribution to the cloud, opens opportunities for securing hyper-local advertisers, presenting a lucrative prospect for rights holders and their media rights licensees.

On the consumer front, the impact of content augmentation through augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), gamification and advanced statistics is met with a more measured enthusiasm from executives, largely due to the current low adoption rates of mixed reality products. A litte over half of the respondents believe content augmentation will impact sports media.

However, the continuous innovation in this space, highlighted by the introduction of devices like Apple’s Vision Pro headset, signals burgeoning opportunities for enriched fan experiences.

The report also touches on blockchain and tokenization, technologies met with cautious optimism by sports executives with only 26% believing that Web3 technologies and ownership models will “move the needle.” The current low fan engagement with sports NFTs and fan tokens contrasts with the potential seen in blockchain-based loyalty programs, which could synergize with gaming and live events to foster deeper fan engagement.

This changing landscape offers rights holders and sports media groups a pivotal opportunity to innovate and adapt.