CNN-Politico bringing back ‘Grills’ experience at conventions

CNN and Politico announced a partnership today to bring back the celebrated and highly coveted Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee political convention Grills with high-level and exclusive events, a full dining and entertainment experience and coverage of the convention from the best political and policy journalists in the business.

The CNN-Politico Grill will first debut at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15-18, 2024, and return in Chicago, for the DNC Convention Aug. 19-22, 2024, offering invited, credentialed VIPs and attendees access to the ultimate convention destination where lawmakers, reporters, celebrities, and politicos meet to make news and conversation over bites from a custom, curated menu specific to each city. The Grill will play host to a variety of programs and special events throughout the day at each convention and will open nightly, with hours to be announced.

“The CNN Grills attract the most consequential decision makers, policymakers and leaders from across government, journalism and politics to one central location at both parties national conventions. For 2024, CNN is thrilled to partner with Politico to bring the Grills to Milwaukee and Chicago,” said David Leavy, chief operating officer of CNN Worldwide, in a statement. “Politico is a first class operation that is known for its comprehensive reporting of all things politics, and the combined reach and expertise of CNN and Politico will make the coverage, conversations and context we host at the Grills richer and capture why this election matters so intensely to the people of the United States.”

“We could not be more excited to partner with a storied news brand like CNN to offer the premier convention destination in both Milwaukee and Chicago,” said Goli Sheikholeslami, CEO of Politico, in the same statement. “The policy outcomes that will be determined by this election will have a generational impact, and we look forward to hosting important conversations with elected officials, campaign staff, and potential members of the next administration at the CNN-Politico Grill.”

This partnership brings together two of the top global brands reporting on politics today under one roof at a prime location amidst the action in each convention city. Together, CNN and Politico will curate an experience that will showcase a powerhouse offering of the top political and journalistic minds who will convene in each Grill after years of dogged, on-the-ground reporting across the country.

They will bring their experience to the forefront for viewers, readers, and convention goers, helping them understand the complexities of the race, the pulse of voters from across the country, and the ultimate impact of the election on policies that will shape future of the nation and the world.

Location, vendors and more details will be announced at a later date.

