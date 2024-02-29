Interra Systems elevates media quality assurance with comprehensive, seamless solutions at 2024 NAB Show

At the 2024 NAB Show, Interra Systems will showcase its cutting-edge product innovations designed to deliver end-to-end quality assurance for the dynamic media landscape. Highlights will include the latest upgrades to the company’s industry-leading BATON solution — with a brand-new engine to enhance performance — its award-winning ORION monitoring suite, and its powerful VEGA media analyzer solution. Together, these solutions provide media professionals with everything they need to streamline quality excellence across every stage of the content life cycle — from preparation to delivery — in both IP and OTT workflows.

“Today’s media industry demands solutions that are agile and easy to deploy and use. At Interra Systems, we’ve listened to our customers’ needs and responded accordingly by enhancing our BATON, ORION, and VEGA platforms with features that make quality assurance easier, more efficient, and more accurate. We stay committed to providing best-of-breed end-to-end solutions that deliver media quality excellence for all stages of IP and OTT workflows for file QC, real-time monitoring, captioning, and in-depth video analysis,” said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management at Interra Systems.

On Display at the 2024 NAB Show:

BATON — Optimizing QC Workflows

At the 2024 NAB Show, visitors will get to see the company’s enhanced BATON solution — the award-winning AI-/ML-enabled automated QC platform that addresses the most demanding QC standards for quality and compliance.

Upgrades and new features include the new BATON 9.0 engine with major framework updates (NGINX server, Python 3.x, Postgres), optimized MXF file verification, an advanced Diagnostic Tool to monitor system health, API enhancements including REST and XML-RPC, and enhancements in Auto-Expansion feature support. In addition, the solution boasts enhanced video quality checks like detection of unwanted frames, field order, video dropout, ghosting, black bars, video signal and black levels, as well as audio quality checks like Nielsen Watermarking and audio loudness, and more.

Enhancements to Interra Systems’ BATON Media Player — which allows media professionals to play, inspect, and verify audio and video content — include a revamped user interface, keyboard shortcut options, enhanced real time playback of UHD content, and other usability improvements.

BATON Captions is an automated solution utilizing cutting-edge ML and automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology, enabling broadcasters and media professionals to address caption-related requirements such as generation, comprehensive QC and Correction, live-to-VOD repurposing, post-production editing, and localization for different geographies for the global distribution of media. Recent enhancements being showcased at the 2024 NAB Show include support for web-based players with rich text editing, on-prem translation support for 108 languages, SAML integration, and support for timestamping.

ORION Content Monitoring for OTT and Linear/IP Video Ensures Better QoS/QoE

Interra Systems’ ORION and ORION-OTT are comprehensive monitoring solutions addressing a variety of hybrid and cloud deployment scenarios for linear broadcast, IP-based delivery infrastructures, and live/VOD OTT content. ORION now supports localization, certification on latest OS releases RHEL 8.8 and Rocky 8.8, Dolby Atmos, and options for SAML-based SSO.

ORION-OTT has also been enhanced with support for localization, certification on latest OS releases RHEL 8.8 and Rocky 8.8, and Dolby Atmos. Additional updates on display will include enhancements to dynamic ad insertion (DAI), monitoring post server-side ad insertion (SSAI); support for monitoring of low-latency streams; and support for DRMtoday, Nagra, and Comcast DRM.

ORION 2110 Probe Future-Proofs End-to-End Monitoring in IP Environments

Interra Systems’ ORION 2110 Probe supports the SMPTE ST 2110 standard and enables broadcasters to future-proof the end-to-end monitoring of video quality in IP environments. Features include QoS/QoE monitoring of ST 2110 essence streams, ST 2110 main and redundancy signals, and NMOS integration.

ORION Central Manager (OCM) for End-to-End Visibility of Video

At the heart of Interra Systems’ OCM is the power of centralized management of IP and OTT probes, which provides seamless control and monitoring of all streams from a single, user-friendly interface. OCM ensures unmatched quality assurance, making error detection and isolation faster and more efficient. It has recently been enhanced with multiple features, such as end-to-end ad insertion monitoring — including the ability to compare externally supplied ad scheduling information with DAI markers received in content, and alerts for DAI marker propagation issues in the media workflow. Other updates include support for audio alerts and the ability to define user group permissions for access control.

VEGA Media Analyzer (VMA) — Powerful Analysis for Next-Generation Media Workflows

Interra Systems’ VEGA is an industry-leading analysis platform for standards compliance, debugging, and interoperability of encoded streams. It offers support for the highest number of industry compression standards, such as AVS, HDR, AV1, GIF, VVC, Dolby Vision, ATSC 3.0, Dolby Atmos, DTS Audio, DolbyE Audio, Dolby AC4, Apple ProRes, JPEGXS, and HEIF.