Rohde & Schwarz focuses on efficiency, sustainability and ease of use at NAB Show 2024

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase the latest developments across its transmitter and media solutions at NAB 2024 (booth SU4039, Las Vegas Convention Center, 14 – 17 April). The focus is firmly on delivering real monetizable benefits and lowering the carbon impact of broadcast and media technologies.

An innovator in the field of broadcast distribution, Rohde & Schwarz continues to develop technology that adds value for broadcast network operators by reducing operational costs, increasing efficiency, and improving ease-of-use through intuitive designs. At NAB, visitors will see an integrated approach from new transmitter design and services to revenue opportunities, like datacasting and live streaming to mobile devices enabled through ATSC 3.0.

“Listening to the market, we fully understand that energy efficiency, maintenance costs and future business opportunities are critical factors for broadcasters,” said Manfred Reitmeier, Vice President Broadcast and Amplifier Systems at Rohde & Schwarz. “To support our customers with their challenges we continue to push technological boundaries. At NAB 2024 we will showcase our latest high-power transmitter and unique service offerings taking our customers to a new era of smart broadcast distribution.”

R&S©PRISMON is a software-defined multiviewer with integrated monitoring, using IP connectivity and networking to deliver unprecedented flexibility, scalability and efficiency. The intelligent architecture minimizes hardware demand by processing each input signal – SDI, ST2110 and compressed IP streams – just once, sharing signals over the network. NAB 2024 will showcase the latest software enhancements to PRISMON as well as a new server platform providing higher channel density and reducing overall power consumption per channel.

Gallium and StreamMaster playout automation by Pixel Power, a Rohde & Schwarz company, provides the ultimate flexibility and allows broadcasters to realize the tailored functionality they need for their individual channels. Whether on premises or in the cloud, the software-defined solution delivers absolute reliability and precision in playout. With channel branding at the core of many solutions, Gallium and StreamMaster enable workflows that operationally simplify multiplatform asset distribution for linear and VOD, giving an individual look and feel expected by today’s market. “Across Europe, leading national public and commercial broadcasters have chosen Gallium and StreamMaster playout automation to adapt to their evolving needs, “ said Thorsten Sauer, Vice President Media Solutions at Rohde & Schwarz. “In addition, interest in our technology from North American broadcasters is increasing with significant projects being realized and underway.”

The recently launched R&S©SpycerNode2 has redefined reliable and secure storage for media. The platform delivers the performance required by the most demanding creative applications, scaling from terabyte to exabyte capacities, in multiple physical locations and in the cloud.

R&S©VENICE is the high-performance ingest solution for live and studio productions, featuring the unique VSA (virtual storage access) technology to eliminate risk in critical media transfers. The gold standard in mastering, R&S CLIPSTER gives users up to a 100% speed increase, creating the most complex set of deliverables – including Ultra HD, DCP and IMF – to the tightest of timescales.

Visit Rohde & Schwarz at NAB 2024 on booth SU4039, or go to www.rohde-schwarz.com for more information.