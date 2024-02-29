Starfish Technologies to highlight enhanced stream processing at NAB Show 2024

Starfish Technologies will use its NAB presence to highlight how its innovative software products can deliver valuable functionality and flexibility to support new revenue opportunities. Starfish software is now installed in more than 1,000 live channels around the world.

Central to the Starfish philosophy is the avoidance of re-encoding media content wherever possible. Its TS processing products are scalable from single channel to high density installations running on generic COTS hardware. Typifying this philosophy is the TS Splicer, for clean switching of content in transport streams encoded as HEVC/H.265, H264 and MPEG2, and supporting SD, HD and UHD media resolutions. It is used for replacing live and pre-recorded content for advertising insertion, localisation of content, adding and removing ad insertion markers, decoding in stream SCTE35 markers, processing parental control identifiers, and adding channel logos. All this with a very low propagation delay. It also supports SMPTE 2022-7 for seamless input protection of redundant source signals.

“Our products are developed to meet the needs of real-world users, which is why we have so many satisfied customers,” said Peter Blatchford, CMO at Starfish. “Participating in NAB is always a highlight for us and a great opportunity to meet with new potential users. We are also looking for partners to work with us and help define the full feature set of our latest development, the Vinyasa Origin Server, a cloud based streaming media delivery technology.”

Find Starfish on booth W2455 or find out more at starfish.tv.