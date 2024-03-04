Accedo acquires Easel TV, accelerates OTT product offering

Accedo has acquired Easel TV, the UK-based provider of advanced streaming technology and digital media solutions founded by media executives Joe Foster and Bill Scott. Easel TV has a long track record of being a trusted technology partner of media companies and TV operators.

The acquisition will bring the Easel TV SaaS platform and the Accedo award-winning Accedo One SaaS platform under one roof and further strengthen Accedo’s ability to deliver on customer requirements. The Easel TV team will immediately join Accedo’s existing London office, allowing Accedo to better serve customers, both in the UK and internationally.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Easel TV. The team has done a fantastic job in establishing themselves on the market and they share Accedo’s core philosophy of customer centricity. We believe that we will be stronger together as we continue to innovate in this market.”

Joe Foster, CEO, EaselTV, added: “We’ve known the Accedo team for a long time. It was the right time to join forces having proven out the technology on our latest generation of product and were looking at significant investments to scale our business internationally. Accedo, with its strong brand, global scale and world class technical expertise, is the ideal partner for us and we look forward to continuing to grow together with the Accedo team.”

Easel TV’s brand name will gradually be phased out and will continue to be operated under the Accedo brand.