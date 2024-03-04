Telemundo announces Decisión 2024 coverage, engagement plans

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo is launching its election year multiplatform news and civic engagement initiative.

Dubbed “Decisión 2024,” after sister company NBCUniversal’s “Decision 2024” election branding, the effort will feature expanded election news and campaign coverage, in-depth national and local Latino voter polls and town halls.

It will also include candidate debates, voter registration drives, live journalism events and fact-checking tools and other resources to inform and engage Latinos, the second-largest voting cohort – and one of the fastest-growing – in the United States. This year, some 36.2 million Latinos will be eligible to vote in November, up from 32.2 million in 2020.

“Decisión 2024 is a clear manifestation of our commitment to engage U.S. Hispanics in the upcoming election,” said Luis Fernandez, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in a statement. “By leveraging all areas of our company working closely with Noticias Telemundo, we plan to inform and motivate all eligible Latinos to participate in this important civic duty. Latinos have the ability to influence the outcome of this election and with Decisión 2024 we want to make sure they have all the information and resources they need to be active participants in this consequential electoral process.”

Decisión 2024 reflects the pivotal role Latino voters will play in the presidential race and congressional, state and local elections. Latinos are projected to account for nearly 15 percent of all eligible voters in November, a new high, with significant increases expected in key battleground states. Young Latinos are fueling the growth – every hour over 100 Latinos turn 18 with some 30 percent of eligible Hispanic voters aged 18 to 29 today. Latino voters will head to the polls two years after a record turnout in the 2022 midterm elections.

Efforts will include comprehensive coverage throughout the year with on-the-ground reporting from the campaign trail, newsmaker interviews, voter focus groups, reaction from Latino voters and more.

Special upcoming elections and politics coverage

Noticias Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro and Arantxa Loizaga will anchor Super Tuesday coverage on March 5, 2024, beginning at 9 p.m. eastern, on Noticias Telemundo’s social and digital platforms including NoticiasTelemundo.com, the Noticias Telemundo app, YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok. Noticias Telemundo correspondents will be joining the live coverage, reporting from across the country and campaign headquarters. The Noticias Telemundo digital news team will live blog throughout the day and night, with contributions from reporters across all platforms. Up-to-the-minute coverage, real-time results and video and more will be available at telemundo.com/noticias. Telemundo’s local stations will also deliver in-depth election coverage and analysis about their state’s primary elections and results.

On March 7, 2024, Noticias Telemundo will feature live coverage and real-time analysis of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and the Republican response. Julio Vaqueiro will lead coverage live from Washington D.C. Coverage ahead of the address will include reports on Noticias Telemundo’s news programs. Vaqueiro will anchor a special edition of the network’s 6:30 p.m. newscast from Washington and host a news special from 9 to 11 p.m. that will air on Telemundo and stream on Noticias Telemundo’s social and digital platforms.

Expanded multiplatform national and local news coverage

Noticias Telemundo will increase its news programming with the launch in May of Noticias Telemundo Ahora, a 24/7 FAST channel on NoticiasTelemundo.com, the Telemundo app, the Noticias Telemundo app and Xumo Play with additional platforms rolling out throughout the year. Kicking off with five hours of streaming-only news content every day, Noticias Telemundo Ahora will build on its reputation as the leading Spanish language brand on digital platforms in the U.S. and provide hyperconnected U.S. Hispanics with exclusive programming, including breaking news, in-depth reports on topics underreported in English-language media, and a special focus on Decisión 2024.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora will tap into Noticias Telemundo award-winning journalism on linear and digital, offering the latest news and high-profile interviews with newsmakers. Spanish-language FAST channels have been growing significantly, highlighting the need for digital-first Hispanic news programming on streaming platforms.

Telemundo stations local multi-platform news coverage

Telemundo’s local stations will deliver in-depth political coverage about political races in their markets in 2024 including “Meet the Candidate” segments examining candidates’ campaign platforms.

Telemundo stations’ signature local Sunday public affairs “Enfoque,” programs will continue to serve as important opportunities for candidates vying for statewide and local offices in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Dallas and Orlando to connect with audiences and discuss their campaigns. Telemundo local stations are partnering with NBC-owned stations across the country to host debates with candidates in key congressional races which will air in Spanish and English.

On digital, Telemundo stations’ websites will provide important resources for viewers and readers looking for detailed information about local candidates and races, primary election dates, voter registration deadlines as well as regional polling data in their markets.

Telemundo national and local polls

Noticias Telemundo, in partnership with Axios, and Telemundo’s local stations will publish a series of national and local polls focused on the Latino electorate throughout the year, looking at the top issues on the minds of voters, Latino voting trends in key states and other insights.

​​​​​​​Live journalism events

In addition to on-air and digital news coverage, Noticias Telemundo will be co-hosting multiple live journalism events this year analyzing the Latino vote. In partnership with Axios, Noticias Telemundo will co-host the third annual Axios Visionarios event featuring deep-dive live interviews with prominent Latino newsmakers across policy, entertainment and culture. Noticias Telemundo will also co-host an event with the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism examining how the Latino vote will shape the 2024 election.

Fact-checking tools

To help combat Spanish-language disinformation and misinformation about the 2024 race, Noticias Telemundo is doubling down on tools and resources to help voters navigate this year’s election.

T Verifica: Noticias Telemundo is expanding content on its fact-checking platform, T-Verifica, to include more explainer stories and fact checks on the issues most critical to Latino voters.

Fact-checking WhatsApp Tipline: To help our audience access the most accurate news and information, Noticias Telemundo will continue to manage its WhatsApp group chat where viewers and readers can contact reports and editors with questions or request more information about content they’re seeing or reading online.

MediaWise en Español: Noticias Telemundo is teaming up again with MediaWise, the Poynter Institute’s digital media literacy initiative to provide online tools and educational resources to help people spot misinformation online, including the most popular social media platforms. The program will feature an informational video series on YouTube with Noticias Telemundo journalists.

Voter resource

Planifica Tu Voto: The popular NBC News/Telemundo interactive tool will provide voters with key information leading up to the 2024 presidential election, the battle for control of the Senate and House, in addition to state and local elections across the country. Planifica tu voto provides a comprehensive, state-by-state guide on voting rules in every state and major changes since the 2022 midterms, including registration deadlines, mail-in voting, early in-person voting and ID requirements. It is available at PlanificaTuVoto.com and in English at NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote. The tool was built and is powered by the NBC News Data Graphics team, and the most up-to-date, real-time information supplied by the NBC News Decision Desk and politics team.

Civic engagement

As part of Telemundo’s commitment to the U.S. Latino community, Telemundo will provide community focused, civic engagement activations including:​​​​​​​

Voter Registration Initiatives: Partnering with Telemundo’s local stations, along with nonpartisan national and local organizations, these activations will take place in key Latino markets across the country.

Monthly Voter Education Phone Banks: Telemundo will partner with NALEO Educational Fund and the Hispanic Federation on monthly phone banks to promote voter education and registration.

Town Halls and Community Activations: Under the umbrella of Decisión 2024, Telemundo will partner with local and national organizations including UnidosUS, Mi Familia Vota, NALEO Educational Fund, Voto Latino Foundation, Poderistas, the Hispanic Federation and others to reach Latinos across the country with local activations to help the Latino community prepare and get engaged.

#USATuVoz: As part of Telemundo’s award-winning corporate social responsibility platform “el Poder en Ti,” Telemundo is encouraging Latinos to take part in the electoral process with the hashtag #USATuVoz (Use Your Voice).