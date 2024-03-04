Fox eyeing 5 million subs for new sports streaming service

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Corporation is projecting 5 million subscribers within five years for its new sports streaming joint venture with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch, speaking at a Morgan Stanley-hosted conference, addressed speculation about the venture’s potential impact on traditional pay-TV business, emphasizing a conservative estimate for subscriber growth that contrasts with higher figures suggested elsewhere.

This joint venture represents a significant move towards catering to the increasing segment of “cord-nevers” — consumers who have never subscribed to traditional cable or satellite TV services and are looking for more affordable sports content options.

The service, announced last month and set to launch this fall, aims to provide an extensive sports programming lineup.

It will feature 14 linear network feeds from the participating companies, covering major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball. However, Paramount and NBCUniversal are notably absent from this coalition.

Pricing for the service remains under discussion, with Murdoch hinting at a potential cost exceeding the $40 to $50 monthly range previously speculated, possibly surpassing $50.

Advertisement