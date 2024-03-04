Tubi hires new chief revenue officer

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox’s FAST Tubi has named a veteran ad sales executive, Jeff Lucas, as its new chief revenue officer.

Lucas will replace Mark Rotblat, who has been CRO since 2018.

Rotblat is remaining with the company but will shift his focus to AdRise, a video advertising network that feeds into ad inventory across Tubi, Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment, Fox News Media and Fox Television Stations.

Lucas will report to president of ad sales Jeff Collins, who recently took over that role. Tubi also recently installed a new CEO, Anjali Sud.

Lucas comes to Tubi from Firework, a video ecommerce platform and also worked in sales and client solutions at Verizon Media. He’s also led ad sales at Viacom and NBC’s cable group.

“The future of entertainment will be shaped by an increasing convergence of Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue,” said Sud in a statement. “As advertisers struggle to reach cord-cutters and cord-nevers on traditional TV, Tubi is uniquely positioned to reach this next generation of audiences. Jeff brings industry-leading experience and a stellar track record that bridges traditional media with digital, and we’re thrilled to be adding him to our leadership bench.”

Lucas’ hire comes at a key time for streaming services, especially ones who rely on advertising for revenue like Tubi does.

The industry is in the midst of a shift in ad dollars from linear to digital, even as many advertisers look to cut back on spending due to increased costs.

“The streaming landscape is facing secular trends that are redefining entertainment as we know it, and Tubi’s 100% free, ad-supported entertainment experience makes audiences feel seen while giving advertisers the ability to maximize reach and ROI,” Lucas said in the statement. “I’m looking forward to diving in with the team to help accelerate growth during such a pivotal time for the industry and the business.”