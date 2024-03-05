Alfalite introduces UHD Finepix LED panels with new AlfaCOB technology

Alfalite, Europe’s only LED display manufacturer, is pleased to announce the market launch of the new Alfalite UHD Finepix AlfaCOB fixed installation LED panels with pixel pitch from 0.6 to 1.8mm.

These panels — manufactured at Alfalite’s facilities in Huelva, Spain — are a completely new mechanical and electronic design of their predecessors Alfalite UHD Finepix. One of the main new features is that they are manufactured with AlfaCOB, an evolution of the brand’s successful ORIM technology, for mounting on MicroLED or MIP (MiniLED in Package).

“Unlike most LED display brands, Alfalite is not a mass manufacturer; rather we like to think of ourselves as a boutique manufacturer that focuses on quality and innovation,” says Jesús Cabrera, CEO of Alfalite. “That’s why we are delighted to present this new UHD Finepix AlfaCOB solution in which our engineers, by creating cutting-edge designs and using the best components, give it unique and exceptional electrical and mechanical characteristics. It is undoubtedly the best performing, most energy efficient and reliable LED panel on the market,” he adds.

The new AlfaCOB protection gives these modules a longer lifetime (>100,000 hours), a lower failure rate (PFR<5 PPM/year), an outstanding horizontal and vertical viewing angle of 175 degrees, as well as higher contrast, colourimetry and image uniformity.

LED panels with AlfaCOB technology have superior anti-static electrical protection (ESD > 10kV), improved thermal dissipation parameters and excellent resistance to impact (≥10Kg), liquids (≥IP65), chemicals and fire (UL94-0 compliance). In addition, they have anti-reflection properties, improved mechanical accuracy between modules (<0.5mm) and enjoy the shortest repair time on the market.

The Alfalite UHD Finepix AlfaCOB solution is designed for markets and environments such as Control Rooms (crisis cabinets, emergency rooms), Broadcast, & VP XR (TV sets and film sets), Corporate (boardrooms and conference rooms, lobbies), Entertainment (museums, fairgrounds, congresses) and Digital Art (AlfaArt solution, luxury residential, large corporations) with a need for fine-pitch (microleds or stacking).

The new panels also offer a host of features that enhance picture quality, including 1,500 cd/m2 nits brightness, 7,680 Hz frame rate, 25,000:1 contrast and 16:9 aspect ratio. Other features include Smart TV — All in One Media Player, AI Voice Remote Control, One Click and Reach (X Mirror Control System) and touch screen.