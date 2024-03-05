Black Box at the 2024 NAB Show: Award-winning Emerald DESKVUE gets an upgrade

At the 2024 NAB Show in booth W4527, Black Box will showcase new additions to the company’s award-winning Emerald IP KVM platform that offers exceptional user experiences with anywhere, anytime remote access. The company will offer booth visitors a demonstration of exciting new additions to the award-winning Emerald DESKVUE, a completely new concept in IP KVM.

High-performance IP KVM solutions from Black Box address the requirements of modern broadcast, gaming, and esports environments. In addition to providing proven reliability, ensuring low-bandwidth requirements, and enabling exceptional user experiences with anytime, anywhere access, these solutions lower users’ cost of ownership, support greater workflow optimization, and contribute to nimbler IP-based operations.

ISE 2024 Best of Show Award Winner Emerald AV WALL brings Emerald DESKVUE to new heights

At the 2024 NAB Show, Black Box will debut and demonstrate an enhanced Emerald DESKVUE IP KVM receiver complete with the Emerald AV WALL feature set. Emerald DESKVUE enables users to access up to 16 sources and arrange them according to their requirements on up to four 4K screens (one screen can be 5K) to perform tasks as efficiently as possible.

When users add EmeraldAV WALL, they can move sources from Emerald DESKVUE to a 2×2 video wall to enhance collaboration with a local team.

Introducing Emerald GE Gateway, the latest addition to the Emerald high-performance KVM switching and extension family

This year at the 2024 NAB Show, Black Box will also introduce the Emerald GE Gateway. It connects seamlessly to the Emerald IP-based KVM network, giving all Emerald users enhanced simultaneous connectivity with VM sharing as well as physical machine access, saving the cost of additional PCoIP clients. Using intuitive dashboards created with the Black Box Boxilla KVM management system, IT administrators can manage and monitor Emerald GE via a centralized system.

Black Box Boxilla KVM Manager

The Black Box Boxilla enterprise-level KVM manager makes it easy for users to control and monitor an unlimited number of Emerald devices and software solutions. With its intuitive and visually appealing dashboard, Boxilla offers a simple, complete solution for monitoring system performance, configuring proactive security alerts, checking on real-time device status, and identifying active devices, connections, and users, as well as their current bandwidth usage. To offer a precise view of network bandwidth, Boxilla also provides at-a-glance access to dropped frames, round-trip time, and other critical system and device data. With these capabilities and the system’s ease of use, administrators can proactively identify and resolve issues before they compromise performance and the user experience.

John Hickey, Senior Director of R&D and KVM Systems at Black Box, says: “Our expanding Emerald Ecosystem is bringing unprecedented flexibility to control room environments, offering robust performance and security features along with customization options that allow for greater efficiency, more seamless collaboration, and improved operational responsiveness. We look forward to showcasing our award-winning Emerald DESKVUE system and to unveiling EmeraldAV WALL, the latest feature set of Emerald DESKVUE. They’re an exciting combination for control room applications, as is our AlertWerks, which brings IoT remote monitoring, synchronization, and automation into the mix, enabling visualization and control over critical systems to maximize uptime and maintain security.”