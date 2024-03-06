CNBC expands ‘Make It’ brand with TV series and online courses

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

According to reporting from The Hollywood Reporter, CNBC is set to broaden its personal finance brand “Make It” through the introduction of a weekly series and online classes.

Launched in 2016, “Make It” has rapidly grown to become the largest vertical on CNBC.com. CNBC notes the brand’s success on digital platforms has paved the way for its expansion into television and online education, targeting audiences interested in personal finance with a modern, action-oriented approach.

“It’s kind of been like a slow moving wheel that’s continued to grow, where we had those digital video successes and we were positioned when this opportunity came to do a TV show, that we had this great content in digital formats, and we could repackage it for TV,” said Jenna Goudreau of CNBC in an interview with THR.

The new weekend TV series, premiering March 10 at 4 p.m., is inspired by popular digital video content such as “Millennial Money” and “Unlocked,” which have garnered viewer engagement by offering a transparent look into people’s financial lives. Make It has also served as a branded segment on shows like “Last Call.”

Additionally, CNBC launched online courses covering topics such as job interview preparation and earning passive income earlier this year, marking a foray into premium educational content.

This expansion comes at a time when traditional cable news channels are navigating the challenges of cord-cutting and the shift toward digital consumption, especially among younger audiences. CNBC’s strategy with “Make It” reflects an effort to adapt to changing viewer habits and preferences by offering content that is both relatable and practical, extending its reach beyond traditional TV audiences.