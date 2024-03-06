TVB study highlights influence of television on purchases

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The recent study commissioned by industry trade body, TVB, and conducted by GfK, has shed light on the role that television plays in influencing consumer purchasing behavior.

The “2024 Purchase Funnel” survey assessed the impact of various media platforms on consumer decision-making across eight distinct categories, surveying responses from individuals exposed to advertising via more than 20 media platforms.

Television, according to the study, remains the most significant influencer across all stages of the purchase funnel. This conclusion holds true across different categories, key demographics, and ethnic groups, including those who primarily consume content via streaming services. Notably, broadcast TV emerged as a more critical source of awareness than cable, with two-thirds of respondents acknowledging its primacy.

The study notes that television is responsible for 67% of advertising exposure. This exposure translates into significant influence, with the highest proportion of respondents indicating that linear TV played a crucial role in making them aware of products or services.

Furthermore, local broadcast TV news ranks as the most trusted media platform, while station websites and apps lead among digital platforms in trustworthiness.

In contrast, social media platforms lag significantly behind in consumer trust.

Key findings from the survey:

TV is the most important influencer at all stages of the purchase funnel. This is true for all categories, key demos, and ethnic groups. It is also true of streamers.

Among those who cited TV as the most important for awareness, two-thirds of respondents chose broadcast TV versus cable.

At 67%, TV is the top platform for exposure to advertising.

Exposure to a media platform is not a guarantee of consumer importance, except for TV.

The highest proportion of those exposed to a media platform that felt it had any importance (most, 2nd or 3rd important) in influencing the awareness of a product/service, was linear TV.

or 3 important) in influencing the awareness of a product/service, was linear TV. Local broadcast TV news is #1 for trust among media platforms.

Local broadcast TV station websites/apps are the most trusted among digital platforms. Social media is the least trusted.

Exposure to TV ads motivated consumers to act and influenced their online search selections.

Streamers are more exposed to advertisements on linear TV than the average adult 18+.