Intinor to showcase latest in streaming tech, high-density hardware platform at 2024 NAB Show

Intinor is demonstrating the latest functionality in its streaming technology at the 2024 NAB Show (booth SU5059, Las Vegas Convention Center, 14 – 17 April). As well as important software updates and additions, Intinor is also introducing a new high-density hardware platform.

Intinor has become a leader in contribution quality links over the internet through innovative and unique software tools, including its own proprietary Bifrost transport protocol. This provides unchallenged stability and robustness thanks to very sophisticated forward error correction and retransmission algorithms. It supports network bonding and receiver bonding to provide extended bandwidth and greatly enhanced security of service due to its ability to use multiple transport paths.

This is now enhanced yet further with the addition of redundant SRT streaming. This provides very high resilience for both sending and receiving two separate streams over different internet providers and signal paths. All the necessary seamless switching is automatically incorporated in the Intinor Direkt link routers and receivers for simple implementation. Through SMPTE ST2022-7, Intinor Direkt is fully compatible with content providers using different SRT encoders and routers.

As part of the same platform, Intinor now supports open standard RTP and RTP over SRT. Because of Intinor’s ability to switch seamlessly between the two protocols, it can be used to create redundancy with one path over a satellite feed and the other over the internet.

In response to user demands for even higher quality, Intinor is also launching a new implementation of the HEVC/H.265 codec for Direkt link and Direkt router. The new implementation allows users to adjust parameters to achieve the result they need. Some may use it to get significantly higher quality over the H.264 bitrate; others may prefer to maintain quality at a lower bitrate, saving cost and simplifying the creation of a stable path.

“As a technological leader and innovator, we have always been at the forefront of streaming technology,” said Daniel Lundstedt of Intinor. “Our users turn to us for mission critical delivery. We continue to respond to their requests with increased stability and resilience, clever redundancy, low latency and very high quality. Seeing is believing, which is why we will be proving our technologies with demonstrations at NAB, and we look forward to explaining the advances to visitors.”

As well as the major software upgrades, Intinor is also launching a new hardware option, the Direkt link rack 4X. In just a 1U cabinet this includes four SDI inputs and software encoders, with the possibility of further expansion for up to 8x SDI in. The Direkt link rack 4X runs the latest version of the core software, including the enhanced HEVC codec and redundant path streaming.

Finally, the completely re-imagined user interface Intinor Direkt Management (IDM) will also be on display. The Direkt platform has been continuously developed for 20 years and is now extremely capable, offering comprehensive functionality for all users of high-quality streamed video. With IDM, users can easily set up workflows and ensure they get the desired results in a simple and streamlined way.

“We know our users – whether broadcasters, esports services, houses of worship or streaming networks – want simple, fast, point-to-point links,” Lundstedt added. “Our solution is simple because it really is point-to-point, source to destination, not bounced through the cloud like much of the competition. That slashes latency and provides the resilience our users want.”

Intinor systems, based on open standards including SRT, RIST and NDI, ensure multi-vendor interoperability. See how simple and reliable high quality contribution links can be on booth SU5059 at NAB 2024.