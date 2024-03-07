Nikon to acquire cinema camera manufacture RED

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nikon Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire camera manufacture RED, making RED a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Founded in Japan in 1917, Nikon has evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of cameras, lenses and optical equipment.

RED, established in 2005 by James Jannard, has dramatically influenced the digital cinema world with its high-resolution video cameras, notably the RED ONE, which was introduced in 2007 as the first 4K digital cinema camera.

This marked a significant shift in filmmaking, offering unprecedented image quality and flexibility in post-production. The company’s technology has been embraced by Hollywood including its RAW compression technology, allowing for higher quality video without the extensive file sizes typically associated with high-resolution footage.

While Nikon includes video features in its mirrorless cameras, it does not have a dedicated cinema offering like competitors Canon and Sony.