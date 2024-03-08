Fox adding Friday night college football in fall to replace WWE ‘SmackDown’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Sports is adding a bundle of Friday night college football games in the fall of 2024.

The exact lineup of games won’t be known until May or June 2024, but the network expects to pull from Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences.

The schedule change is designed to fill a hole in Fox’s schedule that, starting in October 2024, will lose WWE’s “Friday Night SmackDown.” That broadcast is moving to USA Network.

While Friday night college football games typically only happened during the season’s opening week and day of Thanksgiving, all three of the participating conferences have had a limited slate of games on that night of the week.

Previous Friday night games have aired on CBS Sports Network, ESPN, Big Ten Network and FS1.