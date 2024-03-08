Xfinity adding DraftKings betting integration for X1 customers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast is adding a sports betting component to its Xfinity X1 platform.

The feature, called Xfinity Odds Zone, is powered by DraftKings.

X1 customers with compatible equipment will be able to view live odds on-screen during live sports games and other events.

Additionally, Comcast is launching a new immersive viewing experience, launching with The Players Championship, that brings discovery and interactive features to the viewing experience. Comcast Business is a partner of The Players Championship, slated for March 12 to 17, 2024.

Xfinity Odds Zone on X1 will be a seamless on-screen companion experience for sports fans, making it quick and easy for customers to find betting information and initiate wagers on the DraftKings Sportsbook app on the same screen.

Xfinity Odds Zone will debut on March 12, 2024, for the start of The Players Championship, with additional sporting events to follow including the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments and NBA and NHL Playoffs. Xfinity Odds Zone will also be available for the start of the MLB and NFL regular seasons.

“For sports fans, there is no better way to track in-play odds than right next to the live event, so we’re working with DraftKings to bring customers a transformative experience that makes it easy to follow the action and initiate bets while the event unfolds,” said John Dixon, senior vice president, entertainment, Comcast, in a statement.

With Xfinity Odds Zone, sports fan can view odds directly on the TV, side-by-side with the live coverage.

Bets can be quickly initiated by scanning a QR code that will add the wager to a DraftKings bet slip on mobile devices, where users can complete the transaction.

Odds Zone will live within the existing Sports Zone app on X1, a popular companion experience used by millions of X1 customers that provides a quick way to find and watch live sports and view real-time scores and stats while watching any show or program.

To access the Sports Zone app, customers can say “sports app” into their voice remote, or simply press the “C” button.

Xfinity Odds Zone will be available to X1 customers in most markets; placing bets is limited to customers living in states where sports betting is legal and DraftKings Sportsbook operates.

Terms of the deal, including whether Xfinity might collect part of the revenue generated through its referrals to the app, were not disclosed.

Also debuting on March 12, a new interactive sports experience on X1 will bring golf fans an easy way to follow every pivotal moment of The Players Championship, aggregating all live coverage from NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ and the tour’s free ad-supported streaming TV channel in one place alongside new interactive features.

By saying “The Players” in their voice remote, customers can also interact with immersive features such as an interactive course tour of all 18 holes of the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, a dynamic scorecard that shows how the course is playing in a given round, and a live leaderboard with tee times and in-progress round-by-round scoring.

Additionally, viewers will find curated news and highlights from NBC, ESPN and the PGA Tour FAST channel, which offer live programming powered by new technology available to content partners through Xumo Enterprise.

Customers can also launch Xfinity Odds Zone from the experience, providing a quick and seamless way to see the latest tournament odds and initiate bets via the DraftKings mobile app.