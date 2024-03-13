Fubo adds Mid-Atlantic Sports Network after Comcast drops it from lowest tier

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fubo and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network announced today a carriage agreement that will expand streaming coverage of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals on streaming.

The deal comes after MASN inked a new agreement with Comcast for carriage on Xfinity that removed it from the cable company’s lowest-priced tier.

Ahead of Major League Baseball Opening Day on March 28, 2024, MASN will be available to Fubo subscribers across a seven-state region, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Charlotte, N.C.,

Fubo will stream MASN’s coverage of every available game of both the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, pre- and postgame shows, and NCAA Division I men’s and women’s sports, totaling more than 500 live events annually.

“Fubo is proud to be the home for local sports and the addition of MASN will bring Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals fans even more access to their favorite teams for the 2024 MLB season,” said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo, in statement. “We look forward to expanding baseball coverage across the mid-Atlantic region with Fubo’s leading MLB offering.”

“MASN is excited to partner with Fubo and provide Orioles and Nationals fans with an exciting new option to connect with their favorite teams throughout our seven-state television territory,” said John McGuinness, senior vice president, MASN. “Fubo has become a leading sports media platform and this new partnership will deliver O’s and Nats baseball to a significant new audience.”