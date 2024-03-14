Imagine at 2024 NAB Show: Sustainable profitability for linear and CTV

At the 2024 NAB Show, Imagine Communications will showcase the latest innovations in its broad portfolio of Make TV and Monetize TV solutions in the convention’s cutting-edge West Hall (April 14-17, Las Vegas Convention Center, booth W2467). In one stop, attendees can explore evolutionary solutions and strategies that allow media companies to choose their own path and pace ― whether fast or phased ― to more flexible, converged architectures and business models that enable sustainable, scalable and profitable growth.

“Growth was the key focus of the M&E industry for the past few years ― growth in subscribers, viewership, library size, hours of live sports, etc. — and much of that growth came at a cost that is just not sustainable,” says Steve Reynolds, president of Imagine Communications. “We’re now seeing customers looking to pivot to more rational, scalable business models for both CTV and linear, which remains the core revenue source for most media businesses. At this year’s NAB Show, Imagine is leading the way in support of this industry shift, demonstrating innovative solutions that move beyond pure technical enablement of linear and CTV operations to a more business-savvy view of ‘how can we do this more profitably?’”

Following are highlights of what visitors to the Imagine booth will experience at the 2024 NAB Show.

Make TV

Imagine Make TV solutions power the efficient delivery of premium video content for linear and connected TV, enabling media companies to maximize profitability across every screen.

“Our customers are looking to capitalize on the opportunities of digitalization ― most are deploying a mix of linear channels and CTV streams,” said Brendon Mills, general manager, playout and networking, at Imagine. “At NAB, we will showcase solutions that support multisite and multimodal operations as a unified ecosystem, enabling media companies to consolidate operations and achieve economies of scale, all while innovating for the future of TV.”

Demo highlights: Connectivity

NAB attendees looking to modernize their tech stacks with ST 2110, HDR or JPEG XS should visit the Imagine booth for a hands-on demonstration of Selenio Network Processor (SNP), the industry’s most flexible and practical signal processing device in both IP and SDI workflows. Making its NAB Show debut, the new SNP-XL extends the award-winning SNP platform’s capabilities — UHD and HDR conversion, multiviewers, master control, JPEG XS, and more ― with increased SDI flexibility and a new double-density gateway personality. The acclaimed SNP pairs with Imagine’s Magellan Control System in a winning combination that can support customers navigating any technology transition — including providing an on-ramp to the cloud.

Demo highlights: Playout

Show-goers looking to create new revenue streams and grow audience should visit the Imagine booth to explore the latest advances in the company’s industry-proven playout portfolio, which enables media companies to efficiently originate and deliver channels everywhere. Visitors will get a first look at new capabilities in the pioneering Imagine Aviator platform, which enables automation and orchestration of multisite operations (both geographic and on-prem/cloud) using a common UI; and multimodal origination, allowing broadcasters to create unified environments for linear, digital and CTV streaming.

Live demos will encompass a full spectrum of playout applications, including origination of premium, on-prem channels via the latest version of the award-winning Versio integrated playout solution; seamless management of on-prem and cloud sites using Aviator Orchestrator; and live signal connectivity enabled by the recently launched Magellan Connect, which maintains a consistent, familiar approach across ground, cloud and mixed scenarios.

Advertisement

Monetize TV

Imagine Monetize TV solutions empower media companies to work smarter and make more money. The company’s broad portfolio of innovative ad tech tools accelerate the transition to revenue-driving new business models, from audience-based, linear addressable, FAST, programmatic and direct-sold ― all the way to Total TV trading.

“Imagine has decades of experience in managing linear and streaming advertising at scale across the globe, making us uniquely positioned to help linear providers optimize cost structure more efficiently in the ‘new normal’, as well as help digital platforms diversify monetization strategies,” said Rob Malcolm, general manager, ad tech, at Imagine.

Demo highlights: Ad tech

NAB marks the first showing of Imagine CrossFlight, the company’s new, cloud-based ad sales platform, which enables North American broadcasters to streamline today’s complex sales processes, drive revenue growth, and prepare for a converged, audience-first future. The platform integrates with Imagine’s widely deployed OSI traffic and billing solution, providing a modern, unified monetization solution that eliminates the time that sales teams spend in non-productive, swivel-chair activity — allowing more time for actual selling.

Show attendees are also invited to the Imagine booth to discover how it’s possible to increase revenue by up to 20 percent using GamePlan, Imagine’s award-winning dynamic ad placement engine and yield optimizer for linear TV. Other must-see demonstrations include the SureFire video ad server, which now provides linear-like placement of direct-sold CTV ads and a new interface for direct selling of FAST.