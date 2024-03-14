Where are Sarah Rose and Kevin Rasco on ‘Judy Justice’: Alexei Mentzer and Cassandra Britt fill in

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Some “Judy Justice” fans were surprised to start seeing episodes without Judy Judy’s normal law clerk, Sarah Rose, and bailiff Kevin Rasco.

Sitting in for the duo were Alexei Mentzer as law clerk and Cassandra Britt as the bailiff.

It’s not immediately clear why Mentzer and Britt were brought in, but it’s likely that Rose and Rasco were unavailable on a production day that the production company did not want to cancel.

Court shows like “Judy Justice” typically tape a few days a week spaced out throughout the year with breaks added for holidays and other reasons. In many cases, the production and shooting schedule is determined well in advance and the necessary crew and other staffers are scheduled to work.

If an on-screen cast member can’t make it to a tape day, then the production company or producers have to decide if they will cancel production and potentially have to absorb costs that may have already been incurred, especially if the cancellation was last-minute or move forward with the production with substitute talent.

It’s not clear what might have caused “Judy Justice” to swap out cast members, but one explanation could be due to the COVID-19 testing protocols implemented on many sets, though it’s not clear if “Judy Justice” is subject to those rules nor has it been confirmed that Rose or Rasco were out for that or any other type of illness.

Another possibility is that the show wanted to try out some different talent or both Rose and Rasco simply had scheduling conflicts come up.

Mentzer and Britt have already appeared on a handful of episodes that aired in March 2024. Depending on how many tape days Rose and Rasco were out, Mentzer and Britt may continue to appear on more episodes throughout the season. It’s possible that Rose and Rasco will return and then the show may air more episodes taped the same day or period that they were out, so Mentzer and Britt could return.

No matter what the reason, “Justice” didn’t have to look far for fill-ins.

Fill-in bailiff Britt serves as in the same role on “Tribunal Justice” along with former “Judge Judy” bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd.

Mentzer is, like Rose, Judy Sheindlin’s grandchild.

Rose is the daughter of Adam Levy, Sheindlin’s son from her first marriage to Ronald Levy. Adam Levy is also a television judge on “Tribunal Justice,” another show Sheindlin produces for Amazon’s Freevee.

Mentzer, meanwhile, is related to Sheindlin through his mother, Nicole Mentzer, who was the daughter of Sheindlin’s current husband, Jerry Sheindlin (who used to be the arbiter on “The People’s Court”). This means Judge Judy is technically the step-mother of Nicole and step-grandmother of Alexei.

Alexei is in the final stages of studying law at Columbia Law School after attending Cornell University form 2018-2021. He is currently serving as a judicial intern for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sarah Rose recently completed law school at New York Law School.

Britt retired from the Los Angeles Police Department after three decades in 2021. During her time with the LAPD, she worked in detectives, undercover juvenile narcotics, field sergeant, anti-terrorist division and undercover vice.