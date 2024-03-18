CNN to replay HBO’s ‘Real Time’ on Saturday nights

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” will replay a special edition on CNN Saturdays at 8 p.m. beginning March 23, 2024, following its airing on HBO on Friday nights.

The show will also continue to be available live and on demand on the streaming platform Max.

The show will replace “CNN Newsroom.”

As of this writing, the 9, 10 and 11 p.m. hours are listed as “Tape TBD” on the published schedule on CNN’s website, which suggests the network is planning a lineup of taped programming instead of live news. NewscastStudio has reached out to CNN to clarify programming plans beyond 9 p.m.

“Real Time,” now in its 22nd season features Maher and his unique perspective on contemporary issues, including an opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

“The addition of Real Time With Bill Maher to CNN’s weekend primetime lineup marks the start of a commitment and investment into topical entertainment programming that we’re bringing to the weekends,” said Amy Entelis, CNN executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide, in a statement. “We’ve seen that audiences enjoy Bill’s perspective and approach to news and information, and we’re looking forward to the show now being on CNN.”

The post-show segment “Overtime” will continue to be available on YouTube. With “Real Time” now available on Saturdays, “Overtime” will transition off of Fridays on CNN.

Maher headlined his first special for HBO in 1989 and has starred in twelve HBO solo specials to date.

“Real Time with Bill Maher” premiered on HBO in 2003. The executive producers of Real Time with Bill Maher are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.