Ateme to exhibit at NAB Show 2024 with solutions enabling providers to achieve more and spend less

Ateme, the global leader in video compression, delivery and streaming solutions with innovation at its core, will return to the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, USA. From April 13th to 17th, in booth W1721, Ateme will showcase a series of cutting-edge solutions that empower content and service providers to achieve more while spending less.

These include solutions to achieve better audience engagement through unprecedented video experiences encompassing NextGen TV interactivity and low-latency sports streaming, as well as personalized viewing and immersive audio experiences leveraging the latest codecs. They also include AI-based solutions to monetize content through Dynamic Ad Insertion and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST).

To help content and service providers spend less, Ateme will showcase solutions for optimized contribution, production and distribution workflows that run both on-premises and in the cloud. These include cloud-based converged broadcast and OTT operations, among others. By combining on-premises and cloud operations in a single workflow, they drastically reduce infrastructure investment and operational expenses.

“In today’s fiercely competitive landscape, providing solutions that enhance user experience while driving operational efficiency is crucial,” remarked Rémi Beaudouin, Chief Strategy Officer at Ateme. “At the 2024 NAB Show, we will showcase flexible, hybrid solutions capable of seamlessly operating across on-premises and cloud environments. We will also harness the power of AI and GenAI to drive better engagement and cost efficiencies. This versatility enables content and service providers to navigate challenges with simplified workflows and innovative business models, aligning with their financial imperatives.”